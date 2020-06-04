Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,104,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $112,339,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $70,398,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $547.23 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Y shares. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

