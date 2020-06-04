Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of ARE traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,110. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

