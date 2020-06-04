Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AKTX opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.80. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.35.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

