Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

