Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.68. Air China has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air China will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

