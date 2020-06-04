Agrello (DLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $313,417.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.04438436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

