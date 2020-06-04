Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.83

Media headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 219,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,217,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

