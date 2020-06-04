Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 440.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

