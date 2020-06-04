Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading Down 1.7%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.59, 1,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $407.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter.

Absolute Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

