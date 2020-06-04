Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Trading Up 0.4%

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263.28 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.43), approximately 8,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.74.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

