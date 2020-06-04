Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), 23,526 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 119,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of $24.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt’s payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

