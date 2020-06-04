Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 250,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,419 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

