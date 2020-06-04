Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) Insider Mat Hubbard Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) insider Mat Hubbard sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.23), for a total transaction of £179,140 ($235,648.51).

ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($23.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,604.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,870.60. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million and a P/E ratio of 64.36. Ab Dynamics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.