Aave (LEND) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $81.19 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, ABCC, Binance, Alterdice and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

