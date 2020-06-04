6,348 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

