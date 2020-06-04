441,060 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,547,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.84% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NEOG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

