4,174 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

