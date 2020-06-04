34,553 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after buying an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 1,702,669 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,344. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

