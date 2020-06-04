1,533 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,234,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.41. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.