14,960 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,994,000.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

