10,372 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 179,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

