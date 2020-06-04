10,372 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 179,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
