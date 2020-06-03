Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $212.69. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,601.33, a PEG ratio of 384.32 and a beta of -1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $3,437,252.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

