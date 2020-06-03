Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

