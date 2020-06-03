Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

