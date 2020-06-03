Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMKTA. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 750.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 73.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

