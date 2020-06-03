Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Hawkins stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

