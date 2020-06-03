Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.64.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

