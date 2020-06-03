Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

