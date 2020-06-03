Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO)

Shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Indonesia Energy an industry rank of 79 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDO shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Indonesia Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDO opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Indonesia Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

