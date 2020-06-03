Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 31,011 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 31,011 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,042.43. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 200,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

