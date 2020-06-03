WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.38 ($11.84).

WPP opened at GBX 658.20 ($8.66) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

In related news, insider Sandrine Dufour purchased 15,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($117,403.31).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

