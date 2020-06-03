Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

