William R. Enquist Purchases 50,000 Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Director William R. Enquist purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $44,923.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMED opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.30. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

