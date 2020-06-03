William C. Marsh Acquires 1,000 Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) CEO William C. Marsh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $21,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EMCF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.