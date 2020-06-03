Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -98.69 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.