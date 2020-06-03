Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Up 6.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.93, approximately 52,088 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 69,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.01 million and a P/E ratio of -17.16.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

