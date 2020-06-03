Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

