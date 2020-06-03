West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Trading 6.7% Higher

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 41,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for West Red Lake Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Red Lake Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.