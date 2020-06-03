Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,163,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 150,530 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.