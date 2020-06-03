Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Get Weidai alerts:

WEI opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Weidai has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.