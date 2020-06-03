Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $282,107.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zynga by 142.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

