WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 3.2%

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.66 ($4.26) and last traded at €3.66 ($4.26), approximately 3,139 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.78 ($4.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.70 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.41.

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

