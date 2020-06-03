WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, 130 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AlphaValue cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

