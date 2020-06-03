Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.85 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and a PE ratio of 37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.85.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

