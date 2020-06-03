Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their restricted rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 113 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.40. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

