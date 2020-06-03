Vroom (VRM) Plans to Raise $301 Million in June 11th IPO

Vroom (VRM) expects to raise $301 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, June 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,800,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Vroom generated $1.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $271.7 million. Vroom has a market cap of $1.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Allen & Company and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities and Wedbush Securities were co-managers.

Vroom provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that is transforming the used vehicle industry by offering a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. We are deeply committed to creating an exceptional experience for our customers. We are driving enduring change in the industry on a national scale. We take a vertically integrated, asset-light approach that is reinventing all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process, from discovery to delivery and everything in between. “.

Vroom was founded in 2012 and has 800 employees. The company is located at 1375 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10018, US and can be reached via phone at (631) 760-1215 or on the web at http://www.vroom.com.

