Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 175.88 ($2.31).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 134.38 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

