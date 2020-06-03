Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $561.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.24. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

