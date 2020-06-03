Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $540,000 in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.12). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.