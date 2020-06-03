Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,426 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.